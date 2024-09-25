Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $248.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

