Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Up 7%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 35,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 141,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Emerald Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

Emerald Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emerald by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 17.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerald by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Featured Stories

