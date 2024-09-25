Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 114,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 805,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

