EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 4.1% Higher

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 1,447,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,065,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

EQT Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $69,452,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

