DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.31. 598,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,275,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

