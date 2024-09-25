THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Up 6.1 %

THO stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

