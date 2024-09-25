KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

KP Tissue Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$84.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.46.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.4400207 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

