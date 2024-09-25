Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 4.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 2,839,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,827,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Up 15.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,019,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,520,831 shares in the company, valued at $455,345,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,803,255 shares of company stock valued at $22,224,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 122.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.