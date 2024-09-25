Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 114,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 790,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $17,499,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,592,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.