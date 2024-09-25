New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.60. Approximately 559,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,798,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.