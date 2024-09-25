Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,114,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 4,324,510 shares.The stock last traded at $46.40 and had previously closed at $44.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Cameco Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

