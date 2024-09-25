Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,089 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

