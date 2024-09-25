Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181,644 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 941,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.