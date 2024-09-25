Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.