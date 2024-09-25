Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,060 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Masco by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 59,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $83.56.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

