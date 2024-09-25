Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $383.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.05 and a 200 day moving average of $358.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

