Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,056,000 after buying an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 234,907 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $92,661,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

