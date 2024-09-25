Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after buying an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after acquiring an additional 489,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,014,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HST opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

