Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Markel Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Markel Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,572.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,564.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,554.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

