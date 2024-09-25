Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 410,621 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 280,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

