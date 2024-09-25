Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $236.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.