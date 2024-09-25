Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,323 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 840,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,641,000 after buying an additional 204,384 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

