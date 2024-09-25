First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 154.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 465,806 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 153,639 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,621,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

