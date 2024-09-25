7,446 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

