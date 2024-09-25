Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 871,446 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.