2,155 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,354,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Up 1.0 %

Veralto stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

