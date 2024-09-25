News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stake Reduced by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 13.2% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 842,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 98,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of News by 11.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of News by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

