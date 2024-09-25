EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.32.

NYSE EPAM opened at $200.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

