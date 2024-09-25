Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.3 %

XRAY stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Get Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.