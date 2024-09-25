5,469 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,715,000 after buying an additional 987,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,080,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

ALLY stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

