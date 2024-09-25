Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stake Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 867.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,195,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 15.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 58,734 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $236.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

