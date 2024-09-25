Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Atkore Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.96. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

