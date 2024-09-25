929 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,886,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

