Axa S.A. Has $197.96 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $197,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of American Express by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $197,149,000 after buying an additional 768,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after acquiring an additional 546,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.78.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $272.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

