UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of UBS Group worth $131,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in UBS Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

