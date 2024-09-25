Axa S.A. Has $155.31 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302,661 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $155,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

BSX opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

