CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,147 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $97,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

