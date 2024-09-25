Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $101,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.82.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

