Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,253,521 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

