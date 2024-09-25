Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 21,133 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495,924 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $494,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,199,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

