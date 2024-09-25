Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oracle were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,841,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $182,998,000 after buying an additional 228,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 518,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 166,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $456.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

