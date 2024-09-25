First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 292.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

UCON opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

