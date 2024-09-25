Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 10,456 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 828,234 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,493,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after buying an additional 1,124,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

