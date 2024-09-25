Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 10,740 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 234,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.