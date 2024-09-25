Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 32,464 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.