Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
