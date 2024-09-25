Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,104 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DGRO opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.