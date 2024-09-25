IGM Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

IGM stock opened at C$40.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.98. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$40.61. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0287984 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.71.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

