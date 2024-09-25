IGM Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGM stock opened at C$40.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.98. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$40.61. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). IGM Financial had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0287984 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on IGM Financial
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- What are earnings reports?
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.