F&M Bancorp (FMOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 30th

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
F&M Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FMOO opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. F&M Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $62.70.
About F&M Bancorp
