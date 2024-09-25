Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on November 8th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FERG opened at £150.60 ($201.66) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of £120.85 ($161.82) and a 1-year high of £178.10 ($238.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of £157.11 and a 200-day moving average of £161.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.53. The firm has a market cap of £30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,332.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

