Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on November 8th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ferguson Stock Performance
LON FERG opened at £150.60 ($201.66) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of £120.85 ($161.82) and a 1-year high of £178.10 ($238.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of £157.11 and a 200-day moving average of £161.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.53. The firm has a market cap of £30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,332.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.
About Ferguson
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Gold Rush Continues: Time to Buy More or Take Profits?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Rivian Stock a Bargain Buy With 60% Upside Potential?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Catalysts Poised to Push Caterpillar Stock to Record Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.